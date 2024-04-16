These are the top 5 companies to work for in India, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn has released its eighth annual list of top companies to work for in India, and companies that prioritized its employees' experience and growth dominated this year's ranking.
From mass layoffs to the adoption of generative AI, the global work landscape has seen some major shifts in the past several years and employees and employers alike are learning how to adapt with the times.
"Whether it's launching upskilling initiatives to accelerate the AI proficiency of their professionals or offering flexible working arrangements, these are the companies leading the way in attracting professionals as well as retaining them in our ever-changing world of work," says Pooja Chhabria, LinkedIn career expert.
The ranking is based on eight pillars: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.
Here are the top 5 places to work for in India in 2024, according to LinkedIn:
1. Tata Consultancy Services
Industry: IT services and consulting
Size of company: 500,000+
Most notable skills: Enterprise software, data storage technologies, software testing
Most common job titles: System engineer, information technology analyst, software engineer
Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Mumbai, Tata Consultancy Services, is part of India's largest conglomerate. The IT is not new to LinkedIn's Top Companies list, taking the top spot last year as well. This multinational company announced earlier this year its plan to bring on new talent, focusing on those graduating in 2024. Notably, this is the only Indian company out of the top five on the list.
2. Accenture
Industry: Professional services, IT services and consulting
Size of company: 500,000+
Most notable skills: Enterprise software, data storage technologies, information management
Most common job titles: Programming analyst, software engineer, application development analyst
Making its way back into the top five this year, Accenture is a U.S. multinational company that provides services such as finance and risk management, cybersecurity and emerging technology, among others.
3. Cognizant
Industry: Professional services, IT services and consulting
Size of company: 300,000+
Most notable skills: Data storage technologies, enterprise software, software development life cycle
Most common job titles: Programming analyst, software engineer, project manager
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in New Jersey in the U.S., Cognizant provides services such as automation and consulting. In February, the company opened a new center in Bhubaneswar, India, which is expected to bring on 5,000 new associates, according to The New Indian Express.
4. Macquarie Group
Industry: Financial services
Size of company: 20,000+
Most notable skills: Investor relations, tax accounting, capital markets
Most common job title: Finance executive
For the second year in a row, Macquarie Group ranked in the top five companies in India. Headquartered and listed in Australia, the financial services company provides services from banking to asset management.
5. Morgan Stanley
Industry: Financial services and investment banking
Size of company: 80,000+
Most notable skills: Capital markets, investment banking, investor relations
Most common job titles: Software engineer, information technology analyst, information technology associate
Morgan Stanley is an investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935, this American multinational provides services such as sales and trading, wealth management, among others. The company has made the top five in India for the second year in a row.
Other names on the list include:
6. Deloitte
7. Endress+Hauser Group
8. Bristol Myers Squibb
9. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
10. PepsiCo
11. DP World
12. HCL Enterprise
13. Ernst & Young
14. Schneider Electric
15. Amazon
16. Continental
17. Mastercard
18. Intel Corporation
19. ICICI Bank
20. Michelin
21. Fortive
22. Wells Fargo
23. Goldman Sachs
24. Novo Nordisk
25. Viatris
