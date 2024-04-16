These are the top 5 companies to work for in India, according to LinkedIn

These are the 2024 top companies in India, according to LinkedIn.

LinkedIn has released its eighth annual list of top companies to work for in India, and companies that prioritized its employees' experience and growth dominated this year's ranking.

From mass layoffs to the adoption of generative AI, the global work landscape has seen some major shifts in the past several years and employees and employers alike are learning how to adapt with the times.

"Whether it's launching upskilling initiatives to accelerate the AI proficiency of their professionals or offering flexible working arrangements, these are the companies leading the way in attracting professionals as well as retaining them in our ever-changing world of work," says Pooja Chhabria, LinkedIn career expert.

The ranking is based on eight pillars: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.

Here are the top 5 places to work for in India in 2024, according to LinkedIn: