Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first comments on Tuesday on the Iranian attack on Israel, calling on all sides to exercise restraint. The Kremlin published details of a telephone conversation between Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, stating that the presidents had "discussed in detail the situation in the Middle East, escalated by Israel’s air strike at the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus and Iran’s retaliation measures," referring to Tehran's drone and missile strike on Israel last Saturday. As the world awaits Israel's reaction to the attack, the Kremlin said "Putin expressed hope that all sides will exercise sensible restraint and will not allow a new round of confrontation that may be fraught with disastrous consequences for the entire region." The Kremlin said that Putin believed that the "unresolved Palestinian-Israeli conflict was the root cause of the current developments in the Middle East" and that Russia's stance remained "in favour of immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, alleviation of the grievous humanitarian situation and creation of conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis." Russia and Iran have become close allies as their relations with the West have frayed, and particularly since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Iran has provided Moscow with thousands of one-way attack drones and has reportedly sent hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, for use in Ukraine, although Moscow and Tehran have not confirmed the weapons deliveries. — Holly Ellyatt