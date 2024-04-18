Help! I work in an open office and my co-workers are so loud

Dear Work It Out, I work in an office where the same floor is shared by multiple teams that don't work together, but work for the same parent company. I sit right next to a team that has a totally different job than I do — the work we do doesn't overlap at all — and while I've become friendly with a couple of people who sit near me, I don't interact with most of them at all other than saying hi in the kitchen. The problem is that sometimes the other team is super loud. There are a few people whose voices carry all the time, and occasionally a group of them will congregate in an open area not far from my desk for what seem like impromptu team meetings or snacks. I spend a lot of time on the phone for my role, and sometimes I can't hear a meeting or client when this happens. Since I don't know most of them, it feels like asking them to quiet down would seem like scolding from an unrelated party, but it really disrupts my work. How do I address this issue without making enemies of another team? Quiet, Please * Dear QP, In interpersonal dilemmas like this, you might feel anxious or confused about the proper next step. That makes sense, because things like this aren't covered in the employee handbook! And your co-workers aren't malicious. Arguably the main problem here is the open office. Still, it's important to remember that you are at work to work, and if your environment hinders your productivity, that's something you — and your company — should care about. Given all that, let's look at your options:

Option 1: Approach your manager or HR

Kick the ball to leadership and see what they think. Be careful not to make the issue emotional. Don't ruminate on how your coworkers are inconsiderate or how you don't want to tattle on them or make enemies, but you are at the end of your rope. Instead, keep your focus on work. Let your higher-ups know that this issue is affecting your productivity and interrupting your meetings with clients. Let them know that the quality of work is your top priority, and you need a space where you can perform your duties optimally. The only issue with this approach? It requires top-down action, which might not get the job done. It could come off as petty or passive-aggressive, and at the end of the day, if HR doesn't act, it could be ineffective.

Option 2: Go directly to the source

If you're friendly enough with the group, go talk to them. Being direct is almost always a great first move. Your coworkers aren't mind-readers. Maybe they think you love eavesdropping on their conversations! Waltz over to one of their desks and let them know the situation. "Hey, Jen! I'm wondering if I can get your help. I've been having a hard time taking client calls when your team talks openly in the office near my desk. Do you think you could start moving your meetings to the conference room?" The issue with this approach is that it's hard to change group dynamics for one person's convenience. It sounds like this group has conversations throughout the day and is generally social. Asking the group to change their habits might stick for a week, but isn't a good long-term strategy.

Option 3: Focus on what you can control—i.e., where you sit