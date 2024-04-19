This is the No. 1 etiquette skill people are eager to learn the workplace

One of the most in-demand skills people want to learn in the workplace is also pretty straightforward: effective communication.

Communication and etiquette topics are some of the most common courses being accessed in the TalentLibrary from Epignosis, a software learning company, according to internal data.

Consider today's hybrid workforce that uses multiple email and messaging platforms, where up to five generations make up a workplace, and it's not surprising that people want to brush up on their communication skills, says Christina Gialleli, the director of people operations at Epignosis.

The demand for learning "is about adapting to changes in the workplace," she says.

Some of the top soft skills people are learning in the workplace include:

Email etiquette Communicating under stress Effective problem solving The 7 skills of critical thinking Time management

Dealing with email causes a lot of workplace stress: 60% of people say the volume of emails they receive at work adds stress to their day, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. office workers from Babbel, the language learning platform.

Gialelli says her company's "email etiquette" course covers how to communicate effectively by making sure "the email includes very clearly the topic you're trying to cover, action items and next steps."

She suggests using the GROW framework, which stands for:

Goal: What am I trying to achieve through this message or response?

Reality: Does this message address the reality of what's happening?

Options: Does this message give the person options to move forward?

What will we do: Does this message specify what we'll take action on next?

Epignosis' course on "communicating under stress" covers how to identify stressful conditions that make it hard to communicate, as well as how to speak and listen effectively under stress.

Overall, Gialleli says businesses can help new employees learn the rules of communication and etiquette around the workplace by providing them with mentorship early on. That includes having access to a senior leader and peer employee to show them the ropes.

It can also include fostering a strong connection among "new hire" cohorts, Gialelli says.

"Having that group through onboarding creates this bond and opens communications channels" to learn about working within the organization "with people of different backgrounds and seniority," Gialleli says.

