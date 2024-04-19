You could claim up to $500 from Walmart as a part of a $45 million class action lawsuit—here's how to check

Attention shoppers, you may be eligible to receive up to $500 from Walmart if you purchased certain groceries from the big box retailer over the past six years. But the June 5 deadline to file a claim is quickly approaching.

A class action lawsuit filed in Florida claims that "Walmart uses unfair and deceptive business practices to deceivingly, misleadingly, and unjustly pilfer, to Walmart's financial benefit, its customers' hard-earned grocery dollars."

The lawsuit specifically alleges Walmart "falsely inflates the product weight" and overcharged shoppers for certain "weighted goods" and "bagged citrus." This includes meat, poultry, pork and seafood products that are sold by weight and organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in Walmart stores that were sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags, per the settlement's website.

"We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need. We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties," a Walmart spokesperson told CNBC Make It.

Here's how to see if you're eligible for a cash payment and how to file a claim.