This Ohio cabin was just named one of the top 10 vacation rentals in the world—check it out

Tucked away in the forests of Hocking Hills, Ohio, is a luxury cabin that was recently named one of the hottest vacation rentals in the world by a panel of judges selected by eviivo, a property management system for hotels, vacation rentals and bed and breakfasts.

The properties were chosen from hundreds of submissions and ranked against features like "design, history, amenities and visual aesthetics," according to eviivo's press release announcing the list.

Known as The Rocky Villa, the Ohio property includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom cabin and offers "the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility," according to the rental's website. It also features two waterfalls, "creating a serene and picturesque backdrop for your stay," the website says.