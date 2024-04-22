No cognitive bias is more 'dramatic or dangerous' than this one, author says—here's how to avoid it

It is well-documented how imposter syndrome can hinder you in the workplace. The cognitive bias which describes the condition of not feeling successful internally when you appear to be thriving externally can cause anxiety, self-doubt, and depression.

But there is another mental trap that can play just as significant of a role in your career, says Amanda Montell, author of "The Age of Magical Overthinking:" the overconfidence bias.

This is when we overvalue our expertise or abilities. Confidence doesn't immediately raise red flags, but too much of it can keep us from asking for help or being able to admit what we don't know.

"Out of all our cognitive biases, none has consequences more dramatic or dangerous than overconfidence bias," Montell says. "A bit of 'fake it till you make it' will probably serve you well. However, too much can derail your path in life."