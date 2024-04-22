Russia has, predictably, reacted angrily to a new U.S. $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, claiming that it will only lead to more carnage in the conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that the U.S. House of Representatives' approval of further aid to Ukraine "will make the United States of America richer, further ruin Ukraine and result in the deaths of even more Ukrainians, the fault of the Kyiv regime," Russian news agency Tass reported. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the wider aid package, which also includes aid for Israel and Taiwan, will aggravate global crises. "The military aid earmarked by the United States for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will exacerbate the global crises, as the military aid to the Kiev regime is direct financial support of terrorist activity, [the aid] to Taiwan is an interference in China's domestic affairs and to Israel is a direct path to the unprecedented escalation in the region," she wrote on her Telegram channel . Two years after its invasion of Ukraine, Russia accuses Kyiv of "terrorist activity" for conducting sporadic drone and missile attacks against its territory and energy infrastructure. Ukraine rarely comments on such attacks but, like Russia, says it does not target civilian infrastructure. — Holly Ellyatt