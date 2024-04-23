Email isn't just annoying to Gen Z workers—it's stressing them out

Emails are stressing out workers, and the youngest people in the office are feeling the most pressure.

A majority of people say the volume of work emails they get each day is stressful, according to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. office workers from Babbel, the language learning platform. But Gen Z workers ages 18 to 24 are the most likely to let those messages pile up.

More than a third, 36%, of Gen Z workers say they have over 1,000 unread emails in their inbox, compared with 18% of office workers overall.

They're also more likely than other age groups to say they've sent an email they regret, with 1 in 5 Gen Z professionals saying they "very often" regret the emails they send.

"From our findings, Gen Z appears to struggle the most with email stress and stacking up a huge quantity of unread emails due to a combination of factors," says Esteban Touma, a linguistics and culture expert at Babbel.

"Gen Z's communication preferences are heavily influenced by the prevalence of instant messaging platforms and social media," he says. Platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, for example, prioritize instantaneous communication, informality and visual cues.

On the other hand, "the structured and formal nature of email communication may feel unfamiliar and more complicated to many [Gen Zers]," Touma says.