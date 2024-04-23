REAL ID requirements are coming next year—here's what U.S. fliers need to know

Domestic fliers have one year left to get REAL ID-compliant documentation before the Department of Homeland Security's new policies go into effect.

Beginning on May 7, 2025, travelers won't be able to board a domestic flight, access certain federal facilities or enter a nuclear power plant unless their driver's license or ID has REAL ID's telltale star marking in the top righthand corner.

The REAL ID Act was introduced in 2005 in an effort to tighten the nation's air travel security in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

The deadline for REAL ID compliance has been repeatedly delayed since its original 2008 deadline. It was most recently pushed back at the end of 2022, with the DHS citing "the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic" as part of the reason for the change.

Once the REAL ID requirement goes into effect, travelers will no longer be able to board domestic flights with an ordinary license.

Travelers who go to the airport after May 7, 2025 without a REAL ID-compliant license will not be able to get past security, the DHS website says. They will, however, be able to board commercial aircraft by showing a valid passport.

Here's what you need to know to be prepared for the switch in 2025.