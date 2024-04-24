Biden just signed a bill that could ban TikTok: Here's what that means for you

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law on Wednesday that would ban TikTok if its not sold within the year. The social media app is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

The measure is folded into a law that says the United States will provide aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

TikTok representatives have already responded.

"This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court," the company wrote in a Wednesday statement on X following Biden's signing. "This ban would devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans."