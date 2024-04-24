I ditched my smartphone for a year and a half: 'I felt much more in the flow and had more mental energy'

Anastasia Dedyukhina spent a lot of time on her smartphone when she worked in digital marketing; so much so that she wasn't sure if she was selling a product or if she was one.

Dedyukhina's next move surprised her: she ditched her phone for a year and a half.

"I never expected it would be for such a long time. I was just planning to do it for a few weeks, but I liked it," she tells CNBC Make It.

Yet, the transition wasn't an easy one. It "actually took me about four or five months to commit to the decision," Dedyukhina says.

She bought herself a "dumb phone" which has no touch screen and none of the functionality for apps and social media.

But even after making the switch, Dedyukhina "kept moving the SIM card between the smartphone and the dumb phone."

To fully commit to ditching it, she gifted the smartphone to her mother. "Then things were surprisingly easy," she says.

Here's what Dedyukhina's experience was like during her year and a half without a smartphone.