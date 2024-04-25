Tory Burch on the key to running a successful business: 'You have to have conviction and a vision'

Sometimes, even Tory Burch has a hard time believing the success she's had.

The 57-year-old executive and philanthropist reflected on her career during a panel on leadership at the 2024 TIME 100 Summit, saying she sometimes marvels at the journey that got her to where she is today.

"When I think about the last 20 years, I can't believe I'm still standing," she said during an appearance at the 2024 TIME 100 Summit. "There are so many things that have happened that I could have never imagined."

Her eponymous brand has more than 300 locations around the globe, and her designs are worn by some of the biggest names in fashion. Burch told the audience that she wouldn't have achieved her success without a healthy dose of resilience.

"It is the most extraordinary profession, the most difficult," Burch said. "The highs and lows teach you resilience. They teach you how to take things as they come."

With more than 5,000 employees in her organization, Burch said she takes a "responsibility to show up in a positive way and to practice what I preach." She also said it's important to be agile when running a business.

"You have to have conviction and a vision and not deviate from that, but also be able to move into the current," she said. "It's so important to have a unique point of view and make your mark and do something that is answering a need, but also be able to move when you have to move in different directions."

Burch has made an effort to infuse resilience directly into the bones of her company.

"We're a diversified company, and everything from our supply chain to where we are globally is so important because it makes you more resilient," she said. "Because when certain things happen in different places around the world, you have to be able to power through that and rise to the occasion."

