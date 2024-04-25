Harvard career advisor: Use these 10 phrases every day to stand out and succeed at work

So you landed an internship or job and are doing this "adulting" thing. Now what? I've trained thousands of early career professionals at some of the world's most admired companies and heard senior leaders whisper about who they're promoting (or not). So I know that what you say and how you say it can determine how people at work perceive you and where you end up. If you want to succeed in your career, your goal should be to demonstrate what I call the Three Cs, or show that you're: Competent enough to be trusted

1. 'What are your top priorities?'

Many early career professionals put their heads down and work, or at least pretend to. The most successful professionals figure out what matters to those who matter — and then spend their time on what's most "mission critical." Ask this question and you'll show your manager that you're committed to the same goals.

2. 'Would it be helpful if I _______?'

Many early career professionals wait to be told what to do. The most successful professionals look left and right, find a way to be helpful, and clear the suggestion with a higher-up. Ask this question and you'll show your manager that you can think for yourself and think on behalf of the team.

3. 'Mind if I join?'

Many early career professionals wait for opportunities to come to them. The most successful professionals pay attention to what's happening — and then invite themselves. You won't always get a "yes," but you will sometimes. Ask this question and you'll show your manager that you're proactive about your growth and eager to create new opportunities for yourself.

4. 'How does _______ work?'

Many early career professionals do their work without understanding why they're doing that work. The most successful professionals understand why things are the way they are — and find ways to get things done more efficiently. Ask this question and you'll show your manager that you're seeing the big picture rather than being consumed by a tiny part of it.

5. 'The context is … '

Many early career professionals jump straight into extended monologues. The most successful professionals begin with just the right amount of background information to make sure that others are following first. Get into the habit of starting with this line and the people around you will go from merely hearing you to actually understanding you.

6. 'The key takeaway is … '

Many early career professionals ramble, leaving people confused about what they're trying to say. The most successful professionals get straight to the point, pause, and then elaborate. Get into the habit of using this line and you'll have the best chance of getting your point across the first time around.

7. 'To recap … '

Many early career professionals smile and nod. The most successful professionals repeat back what they think they heard and, in doing so, reassure others that they're listening and ensure they know what to do next. Get into the habit of ending conversations with this line and you'll minimize the odds of misunderstandings.

8. 'When would it make sense for me to check back in with you?'

Many early career professionals disappear and spend hours (or sometimes days, or even weeks) doing the wrong work. The most successful professionals check back early and often with their manager in case there was a miscommunication or change in plans. Get into the habit of ending meetings with this line and you'll minimize your chances of going off in the wrong direction or getting micromanaged.

9. 'Am I on the right track?'

Many early career professionals incorrectly assume that they're doing all the right things, only to have a rude awakening when they receive their (negative) performance evaluations. The most successful professionals request feedback frequently, such as after a task, project, or meeting. Get into the habit of asking this question and you'll ensure that you're always meeting and exceeding expectations.

10. 'Is there anyone else you'd suggest I speak to about _______?'