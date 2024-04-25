Turkey is the latest country to launch a digital nomad visa—find out if you qualify and where to apply
Turkey is the latest European country to launch a digital nomad visa.
The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry announced it is accepting applications from eligible applicants between the ages of 21 and 55.
In addition to the age requirements, Turkey's visa will only be offered to citizens from a select list of countries, including the U.S., Canada, and places throughout Europe. There is only one country in Asia on that list — Russia.
In addition, applicants must have a university degree, be employed or self-employed, or have a business contract for a company outside of Turkey. Those interested must also prove they make $3,000 USD monthly or $36,000 annually.
Applicants will also need a passport or a travel document that is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Turkey.
After submitting all of that information and if the documents are sufficient, a digital nomad identification certificate will be assigned to the applicant. Then, the applicant will have to visit a Turkish visa center or consulate with that identification certificate to receive the actual visa stamp.
Turkey is home to one of the largest cities in Europe, Istanbul. Other major cities in the country include the capital of Ankara, Bursa, Izmir and Antalya.
According to Euromonitor International, Turkey is also one of the most visited countries in the world, and two of its cities, Istanbul and Antalya, ranked among the most visited cities last year.
Istanbul's history center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is home to several buildings and structures, such as the Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace, the Walls of Constantinople, and more.
According to National Geographic, the best time to visit Istanbul is in the spring or the autumn — April through May and September.
