Turkey is the latest country to launch a digital nomad visa—find out if you qualify and where to apply

Turkey is the latest European country to launch a digital nomad visa.

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry announced it is accepting applications from eligible applicants between the ages of 21 and 55.

In addition to the age requirements, Turkey's visa will only be offered to citizens from a select list of countries, including the U.S., Canada, and places throughout Europe. There is only one country in Asia on that list — Russia.

In addition, applicants must have a university degree, be employed or self-employed, or have a business contract for a company outside of Turkey. Those interested must also prove they make $3,000 USD monthly or $36,000 annually.

Applicants will also need a passport or a travel document that is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Turkey.