Jeff Bezos’ morning routine includes scrolling and dragging his feet: ‘I’m not as productive as you might think’

Jeff Bezos doesn't let his responsibilities — executive chairman of Amazon, owner of Blue Origin, being a billionaire investor — get in the way of his slow-moving morning routine.

The 60-year-old kicks off every day like a lot of people do: dragging his feet and scrolling on his smartphone, he recently told the "Lex Fridman Podcast."

This appeared to shock Fridman, who'd just called Bezos "one of the most productive humans in the world."

"I'm not as productive as you might think I am," Bezos responded, in an episode first released in December 2023. "First of all, I get up in the morning and I putter. I have a coffee ... and just slowly move around."

Bezos also reads the newspaper and chats with his fiancé before heading to the gym for cardio and weightlifting, he said: "Most days, [going to the gym is] not that hard for me, but some days it's really hard and I do it anyway," he said.

The morning routine coincides with Bezos' philosophy to embrace wandering, or doing things aimlessly. It's a tenet that follows him to the office, where he said he encourages mind wandering sessions to brainstorm and dissect new ideas without letting time constraints stifle creativity.

His time for his morning routine comes from waking up early. Bezos didn't specify what time he typically gets up, but said during an event in 2018: "I go to bed early, I get up early."