Can the workout supplement creatine really help you build muscle? What the experts say

There's no shortage of pills and powders that claim to help you maximize your workout. One of the most popular supplements is creatine.

Its main benefit is that it "helps you train harder" while you're working out, Jose Antonio, a professor of exercise science at Florida's Nova Southeastern University, tells CNBC Make It. That's because it gives your muscles a boost by stimulating the production of adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, which your cells use for energy.

Those longer, harder workouts can help you build more muscle.

"Typically within four to eight weeks [of] taking creatine, you'll probably gain anywhere from two to four pounds of lean body mass," Antonio says.

Creatine alone won't help your muscles grow, however. To see gains, you'll need to make sure you're using that extra energy to pump out a few more sets than you otherwise would have.

"You have to combine training with creatine," Antonio says.

It's not just your muscles that could benefit from taking creatine, either. A 2018 study published in Elsevier suggests that taking creatine supplements might improve short-term memory and reasoning skills in healthy individuals.

Creatine can have an impact on your athletic performance in terms of energy and stamina, according to Harvard Health Publishing. "There's some evidence in endurance athletes that [creatine] will also help endurance," Antonio says.