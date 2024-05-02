If you do these 3 things when you're stressed at work, you have higher emotional intelligence than most

Research dating back decades has found that emotional intelligence is the greatest predictor of success in the workplace.

It can also help you manage stress and curb burnout, according to Kandi Wiens, director of the University of Pennsylvania's Master's in Medical Education program.

For her new book, "Burnout Immunity," Wiens interviewed hundreds of people thriving in high-stress environments, including hospital employees and police chiefs who remained motivated and optimistic while working as first responders at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wien suggests paying close attention to how you cope with stress to gauge your emotional intelligence at work.

As Wiens explains in "Burnout Immunity," cultivating healthier responses to stress can prevent burnout, which stems from chronic, unmanaged stress.

Emotionally intelligent people rely on three strategies to manage stress at work:

Self-awareness: Understanding what triggers your workplace stress and why Self-regulation: Recognizing and accepting negative thoughts and emotions to arrive at a calm, coolheaded state, even when your stress ramps up Self-motivation: Believing that you're capable of handling stressful situations and demands, knowing how to summon the motivation to complete a task or shift your mood from negative to positive

If you practice all three, "it signals higher emotional intelligence," Wiens tells CNBC Make It.