These are the 10 most 'unaffordable' cities in America—Los Angeles is No. 1

It's an expensive time to buy a home in the U.S., with half of potential homebuyers saying they can't afford a down payment and closing costs on a new property.

But when it comes to affordability, or lack thereof, not all cities are created equal. In a recent study, Creditnews Research ranked the most populous U.S. cities by the percentage of neighborhoods financially within reach for the average married couple.

To create its ranking, Creditnews used median income for married households in order to determine the percentage of unaffordable neighborhoods. This figure was compared against the typical value of a home in each neighborhood, with areas deemed unaffordable if the monthly mortgage payment was higher than 25% of a couple's household income.

Of the 10 cities with the most unaffordable neighborhoods, four are in California. Two cities in the Golden State, Los Angeles and San Jose, were found to be 100% unaffordable for the average married couple household.

The city of angels, in fact, topped the ranking with the highest share of unaffordable neighborhoods in the U.S.

"L.A. has always been very expensive, but what we're seeing now is that average house prices and overall housing costs are far exceeding average income growth," Sam Bourgi, Senior Analyst at Creditnews Research, tells CNBC Make It.

He added that the pandemic "basically made a bad situation even worse in terms of affordability" for the capital of the entertainment industry.