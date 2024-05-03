Here's how much it costs to rent a 1-bedroom apartment across 10 major cities in Asia

Here's the median price to rent a 1-bedroom across 10 cities in Asia.

Renting a place is a big financial decision, especially when choosing to live in a major city where price tags are particularly hefty.

The general rule of thumb is to spend no more than approximately 30% of your pre-tax income on rent, according to financial experts.

Based on data gathered in April from various government websites and large real estate marketplaces in each country, researchers at the Global Property Guide compiled a list of median rental prices across several major cities in Asia.

The numbers listed below are based on the median buying price per square meter and the median monthly rental price for a 1-bedroom apartment in the most expensive region within each respective city: