Interest rates are staying high—how to make them work in your favor

If you were hoping interest rates might come down this spring, you're likely going to have to wait a little bit longer. Following higher-than-expected reports on inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at its current levels until its next meeting in late June, despite hopes that the central bank would start cutting rates in 2024.

That's not good news for people borrowing money, but it's a great time to have savings accounts, says Ted Rossman, chief credit card analyst at Bankrate. "The biggest benefit is for savers," Rossman says. "You can still get over 5% on a totally liquid totally federally insured savings account. The top one-year certificates of deposit are also over 5%." After more than a decade of near-zero interest rates, savers are now in an environment where they're being rewarded for keeping deposits in the bank. And with interest rates staying at their decades-long high for longer, savers have an extended window to take advantage of everything banks are offering.

Shop around for savings accounts with the highest rates

The average savings account in the U.S. is paying just shy of 0.5% interest on deposits, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. That's almost eight times what it was three years ago, but that's nothing compared with what some high-yield accounts are currently offering, Rossman says. And not enough people are taking advantage of those offers, he says. "We did a study recently and found that very few people are earning even 4% on their savings," Rossman says. "You can get over 5.5% on the top-yielding savings account, but two-thirds of savers are earning less than 4%"

In order to get those great rates, consumers should shop around and consider opening new accounts, even if that means switching banks. "That's the inertia factor: You just stick with the same bank you've always used," Rossman says. "But it's well worth it to go ahead and open one of these accounts and get an extra several percentage points on your emergency savings or other short-term money." That same logic works for certificates of deposit. Many banks are offering promotional CDs with high yields if you can tie some money up for a few months. Now is a great time to shop around for the most favorable terms and lock in those interest rates while they're here, Rossman says.

Use balance transfer cards to help pay down your credit card debt

High interest rates reward savers, but they also mean that borrowing money will remain expensive for the foreseeable future. Credit card rates, in particular, continue to be at historic highs.