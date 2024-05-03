Richard Branson shares the simple mindset that's key to his success: 'I don't ever think of myself as a businessperson'

Richard Branson doesn't think of himself as a businessman — and he believes that helped him build Virgin Group into what it is today.

That's the reason he's taken some of the biggest risks that paved the way for the business to grow into a sprawling venture capital and holding company with dozens of companies across industries like telecommunications, travel, hospitality and spaceflight, Branson says.

"I don't ever think of myself as a businessperson, or even really an entrepreneur," Branson tells CNBC Make It. "I just see myself as somebody that loves to create things that I can be proud of."

A sole focus on making money likely would have prevented him from jumping into new industries with risky ventures throughout his career, he says — like launching airline Virgin Atlantic in 1984 when his past experience was in the music business, or starting Virgin Galactic and traveling to space on one of his own rockets.

"There's many things that we've done that we wouldn't have done if we'd listened to accountants," says Branson.

Success shouldn't be defined as how much money you make, Branson says: Rather, it's about being proud of the work you do and helping make "a difference in other people's lives." Perhaps ironically, the strategy has proved lucrative for Branson, whose current net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.