The top 5 countries where companies are scooping up American tech workers

Companies around the world are eager to hire U.S. tech talent, and Americans are making moves.

Of all the countries in the world, the U.S. has the second-highest number of tech workers working abroad in foreign countries, according to a new tech migration report from Deel, a global HR and payroll company.

It falls between No. 1 India, which has the highest number of expat tech workers, and No. 3 Britain.

As far as where Americans are going, the top countries hiring and relocating U.S. tech workers are:

Great Britain Germany Canada Netherlands Spain

By job, U.S. tech workers moving abroad are most likely to work in software development, product and operations.

International bosses are eager to hire U.S. tech talent from acclaimed universities, startups, venture capital firms and those who've built industry-shaping companies like Google and others, says Masha Sutherlin, head of immigration at Deel. There's a "spirit of innovation" among American tech workers that global leaders want to bring to their businesses, she adds.

Many U.S. tech workers take up operations roles abroad, meaning they're likely being hired as specialists to help with international expansion efforts, or as a way to import best practices from U.S.-based companies.