Jensen Huang started his $2 trillion company Nvidia at a Denny's breakfast booth

Some people start businesses in their parents' garages or basements. Others start theirs in college, building a clientele among fellow students.

Jensen Huang started his trillion-dollar tech company Nvidia while eating at a Denny's restaurant in San Jose, California, he recently told CBS' "60 Minutes."

Nvidia, one of the chipmakers behind the burgeoning artificial intelligence industry, is currently worth $2.22 trillion, ranking it among the most valuable companies in the world. But in 1993, it was a business idea shared by three friends and engineers — Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem — who wanted to revolutionize gaming and media with 3D graphics.

In 1993, the trio met at the Denny's location, Huang said. He was 30 years old, married and a father of two when inspiration struck him at the same restaurant where he once worked as a busboy at age 15, he added

"We came right here to this Denny's, sat right back there, and the three of us decided to start the company," said Huang, who remains Nvidia's CEO today. "Frankly, I had no idea how to do it, nor did they. None of us knew how to do anything."