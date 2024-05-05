62% of parents feel burnt out, study shows: 3 tips to manage the stress

The word "burnout" is usually associated with career-related stress. But, the often-invisible work of parenting can take just as much of a toll on one's mental health as a paid job. In fact, 62% of parents feel burned out by their responsibilities as a parent, according to a new survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

This burnout can lead many caretakers to self-isolate, as they don't feel like they have the energy to maintain relationships outside their family. Two out of three parents say the demands of parenthood sometimes or frequently make them feel lonely, according to the survey.

"When we're out of energy, we retreat," Mercedes Samudio, a licensed clinical social worker and and founder of Shame-Proof Parenting, a company which offers mental health resources for parents, told CNBC Make It.

To curb burnout at home and in the workplace, take these three steps.