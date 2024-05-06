Chris Pine says $65,000 'Princess Diaries' paycheck changed his life: 'It was earth shattering'

With a 20-year career that has seen him star in rom-coms, blockbusters and indie hits, it's hard to imagine Chris Pine ever had a hard time making it in Hollywood.

But in a recent interview, the 43-year-old filmmaker revealed there was once a time when a paycheck for a supporting role had the potential to change his life.

The "Hell or High Water" star said on "Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist" that he was getting ready to ask his parents for money when he got the fateful call telling him he was cast in 2004's "The Princess Diaries 2".

"I had an overdraft in my bank account, it was like $400 over," Pine said. "I was driving on the freeway during the height of summer and I got a call from my agents that I had booked the job."

"I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said 'You're getting paid $65,000,'" he continued. "It was like they'd just told me I was making $50 million. It was earth shattering."