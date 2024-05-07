Don’t forget to do this one thing before writing your resume, says ex-Nvidia recruiter

When you're writing your resume, you'll want to highlight your most relevant accomplishments to the role you're applying for. These will help prove to the employer that you have what it takes to succeed on the job.

Depending on your role, these can include "managing budgets, effectively managing a team, beating quarterly goals, scaling something from zero to one, growing revenue for a company if you're in sales" and so on, says Stefanie Fackrell, a HR consultant who's worked in recruiting at companies like Google and Nvidia.

How do you know which highlights to include? Read the job description to get a sense of its daily to-dos. Then, "you need to think through your Rolodex of accomplishments" and pick out the most relevant ones, says Fackrell.

To do that, you'll want to build and regularly refresh that Rolodex. Here's how.