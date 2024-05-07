32-year-old attorney quit her 9-to-5 to launch an electric flossing startup—it brought in nearly $1 million in 12 months

Samantha Coxe's business idea came from a relatable experience: lying to her dentist about flossing regularly.

After her lack of flossing resulted in getting more than 10 cavities filled, the now-32-year-old former corporate attorney left her career in 2021 to launch Flaus, the "world's first electric flosser," she told investors on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank."

Coxe sought $250,000 for 5% of her company, which brought in "about $900,000 in sales" over the 12 months prior to filming, she said. She wanted the funding to help grow her company into an "oral beauty" brand, hopefully ending up in stores like Sephora and Ulta, she added.

"It's just like your electric toothbrush," said Coxe. "Simply snap on a fresh, recyclable floss head, power it up and select your favorite speed setting of up to 18,000 sonic vibrations per minute. Then, let Flaus work its magic."

The show's investor judges tried out the Flaus flosser, calling it "cool" and complimenting its peppermint flavor — but they wanted to learn more about the numbers.

"Customers will buy the kit up front for $99. It costs us about $10 to make," Coxe told them. "Every three months, customers will receive a little baggie of 90 floss heads [if they subscribe]... The subscription is $15 every three months or $5 a month."

Flaus was projected to become profitable in 2024, she noted. Right now, it's built for adults — but Coxe said a version for kids is "the next product we're coming out with."