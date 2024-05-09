29-year-old's side hustle made $114,000 a year, so he quit his full-time job: I'm more successful and I work less

Carter Osborne spent two months agonizing over whether to leave his full-time job for his tutoring side hustle.

He did both jobs simultaneously for five years. But in August 2023, he was promoted to director at his public relations firm, giving him more responsibility. At the same time, his side hustle — editing high school seniors' college admissions essays — had grown large enough that between the two gigs, he was working 70 hours per week, he says.

The side gig netted him more than $114,000 last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It — effectively doubling his salary, he says. By that November, he was looking for a new full-time job — and realized none of his options had "that deep, passionate, resonate feeling that education has,'" says Osborne, 29.

Then, one of his tutoring students was accepted to his first-choice school: Pitzer College, a private liberal arts college in Claremont, California. Osborne was so elated that he paced around his living room for several minutes, frantically texting the student his congratulations, he says.

Decision made: Tutoring would become his full-time job. Osborne left the PR firm in January, and is already finding that with more availability, he can take on more clients. Despite spring being a slow season for college admission tutoring, he already has 24 clients on his roster, he says. This time last year, he had just nine.

"I've found more success, and frankly, more love for the craft," says Osborne.