Steve Jobs' former intern reflects on working for the tech mogul: 'I worked 20 yards away from him every day'

As a teen, Chet Kapoor dreamed of working for tech mogul Steve Jobs.

One day, that dream became a reality when Kapoor was hired as an intern at software company NeXT, founded by Jobs.

"Steve was this iconic individual and I didn't know him … I was the guy that got coffee for the guy that made coffee," Kapoor — who is now CEO of generative AI company DataStax — told CNBC Make It.

"I was one step below the person that opened doors but that didn't matter because I worked 20 yards away from him [Jobs] every day."

Kapoor made his mark in Silicon Valley as CEO of cloud software company Apigee, which was acquired by Google in a $625 million deal in 2016. He has since held leadership positions at firms including Google and IBM.

However, he credits a lot of his success to his experience working as Jobs' intern in the early days.

Kapoor explained that he would focus on the questions that Jobs would ask in all-hand meetings more than anything else because it gave an insight into his thought process.

"That exposure was absolutely phenomenal," he said. "I can attribute a large portion of my success to my first two or three years at NeXT."