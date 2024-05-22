This millennial plans weddings for India's rich and famous — don't overlook these 3 financial rules, she says

One of the most anticipated events this summer is the wedding of Anant Ambani — the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, who will be tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July.

Weddings are a huge business in India.

One of the most anticipated weddings this summer will be when Anant Ambani — the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani — ties the knot with his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July.

Ahead of their big day, Ambani and Merchant threw a lavish three-day pre-nuptial bash in March. From Hollywood to Bollywood, Silicon Valley and beyond — the party hosted some of the world's biggest tycoons and celebrities.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, singer Rihanna and daughter of former U.S. president, Ivanka Trump were all in attendance.

"The three biggest moments, culturally, for India are Bollywood, cricket and weddings," Mehak Sagar, co-founder of WedMeGood, told CNBC Make It.

The Indian wedding industry is estimated to have brought in about 4.74 trillion rupees (about $56 billion) during the 2023 wedding season, thus making it a "trillion-dollar enterprise," according to the 2024 Wedding Industry Report by WedMeGood, a wedding planner platform.

"Given that it is the fourth largest industry in India — the Indian wedding industry touches maybe 16 to 20 [other] industries," Sagar said. It has a direct economic impact on the jewelry and hospitality industries, she added.

Lavish Indian weddings are no stranger to Tina Tharwani. The 36-year-old is the co-founder and head of business development and client servicing for the Mumbai-based wedding-planning company, Shaadi Squad.

Famous for being the brains behind American singer Nick Jonas' engagement with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, as well as Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and professional cricketer Virat Kohli's wedding, Shaadi Squad's clientele is among India's super-rich and super-famous.