A British retail firm is revealing interview questions in advance to help make its hiring process fairer

Would you feel more prepared for job interviews if you knew which questions were going to be asked?

John Lewis, a 160-year-old retail giant based in the U.K. with 80,000 employees, has revealed interview questions for job candidates on its website in advance to make the hiring process more equitable. The new development applies to all roles from grocery store assistants to corporate managers.

Questions range from "Tell me about a time when you've had to learn new tasks or processes quickly" for entry-level roles, to "When have you successfully influenced a person or team to agree with your point of view, despite their initial resistance" for managerial roles.

"Interviews can feel daunting, and for some — particularly those who are neurodiverse — nerves can seriously impact performance," Lorna Bullett, talent acquisition lead at John Lewis Partnerships, told CNBC Make It via email.

Bullett explained that it will give candidates the opportunity to prepare and "confidently demonstrate what they can do."

People are divided on whether this development is beneficial because there isn't a standardized process for interviews, Khyati Sundaram, CEO of recruitment platform Applied, told CNBC Make It.

Sundaram said her first instinct when hearing about the news was positive because it's increasing accessibility for "people who would be coming from different walks of life."

But she warned that revealing job interview questions in advance isn't a "silver bullet" and there are some caveats.