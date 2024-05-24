33-year-old wrestler turned down 'massive' job opportunity to pursue Olympic gold with Team USA

Kyle Dake knows he's old.

The 33-year-old Olympian is going to Paris this summer as the oldest wrestler on team USA. But while many other wrestlers his age have since hung up their singlets and moved into coaching positions, Dake still has his sights set on taking home a gold medal.

That's because the father of three, whose impressive career includes multiple world championships, a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and four NCAA titles, isn't ready to rest on his laurels.

"There were plenty of opportunities for me to move on from wrestling," Dake recently told CNBC Make It. "Job opportunities where I'd be making a lot more money and living a more secure life. But that wasn't something I wanted to do. I wanted to make it work and be able to compete and wrestle at the highest level."

He described a difficult decision he faced when he was offered a "massive" university head coaching position. Ultimately, he turned down the job — and the financial security that would come with it — after asking himself one question.

"What is it going