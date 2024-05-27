7 tips for developing digital balance, from happiness experts: 'Find that happy medium where technology is working for you'

Digital devices provide unlimited access to so many things, and it can be both a gift and a curse.

Smartphones and laptops help us to stay connected to our loved ones through phone calls and video conferencing, Laurie Santos, a psychology professor who teaches Yale's most popular class ever, said in a recent podcast episode of "The Happiness Lab."

At the same time, "research shows that our screens and apps and devices are making us less social, less present and even less happy," Santos added.

During the episode, Santos spoke to Amy Blankson, a happiness expert and co-founder of the Digital Wellness Institute, about ways that people can achieve a better balance when using digital devices.

Here are a few of the tips that Blankson shared.