Here are the top 10 most desirable cities for expats looking to relocate in 2024

London tops the list as the most attractive destination city for work, according to the Decoding Mobile Talent 2024 report.

In an increasingly globalized world, living and working overseas is becoming less of a daunting dream — and more attainable for many.

"Globally, one in four professionals are actively seeking jobs abroad," according to the 2024 Decoding Global Talent Report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in collaboration with The Network and The Stepstone Group.

Despite recent widespread economic and geopolitical concerns, there is a growing share of people actively looking for jobs abroad, the report found.

Those who are actively mobile increased to 23% in 2023 — from 21% in 2020, showed the global study, which was based on more than 150,000 survey respondents across 188 countries.

"Up to 800 million professionals could be actively looking for jobs abroad," said the report published on April 24.

Three of the most common reasons for relocating overseas among respondents include economic opportunities, career advancement and the potential for a better quality of life, according to the same report.

Additionally, the study found that "an overwhelming 92% of the leaders of global employers say that attracting and retaining talent is among their top three priorities."

"Employing foreign workers doesn't just fill capacity gaps: companies with greater global diversity are more innovative and successful. They generate higher profits and are 75% more likely to be world-class innovators," according to a separate report by BCG in 2022.