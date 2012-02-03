A thieving shopaholic son murders his family to cash in on the family’s wealth.
Disability attorney and convicted scammer, Eric C. Conn opens up about his crimes and his life in prison
Season 11 | Episode 156 | Aired 04-02-2018
The $550 million fraud pulled off by attorney Eric C. Conn — the largest Social Security fraud in history — is mind-boggling.
How does superstar disability lawyer Eric C. Conn offer guaranteed client wins? He cheats, scoring a massive Social Security fraud then vanishes.
Many veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq face an overburdened VA system.
Purple Heart veteran Darryl Wright claims he suffers debilitating PTSD from his service in Iraq, but his story is an elaborate scam that allows him to live large without working, and collect valuable resources that could help veterans who truly need help.
Have you ever been star-struck? Mix those passions with investing, and the results can be disastrous.
Not all prenuptial agreements are created equal. Here are some tips on how to make your prenuptial agreement bulletproof.
Pain management is a potential gold mine for drug companies—and unscrupulous doctors. For patients, it can be a deadly trap of opioid painkiller addiction.
Skyrocketing drug prices are leaving millions of Americans with tough choices. Here are some ways you can save.
Death. It's not a pleasant thing to think about, but it is an essential part of your overall financial plan.
The internet has revolutionized dating, but it is also a new breeding ground for scams. Here's how to protect yourself.
On August 20, 1989, brothers Lyle and Erik brutally murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.
American Greed’s Scott Cohn has some tips on how you can protect yourself from scammers when purchasing sports collectibles.
Insurance fraud is a massive problem in the U.S. And whether you know it or not, one of those fraudsters may be you.
If you are thinking of taking your wine hobby to the next level, proceed with caution.
Knowing how to spot a fraudulent ticket seller can save you from a night of disappointment and save you a whole lot of money.
Could you spot a con artist? Don’t be so confident. It could lead to what threw Art Schlichter’s victims for a loss.
Private eye Brian Willingham says once a relationship moves to a position of trust, you need to protect yourself.
Measures to protect food safety may be on the chopping block under Trump’s proposed budget, which would cut appropriations for the FDA.
How can you be sure the charity you are donating to will use the money for programs? The first step is obvious: ask.
With relationships, some experts are advising an unromantic move: subject your sweetheart to a background check.
It can be tempting to grab a great deal online—but first, protect yourself by knowing how to spot major warning signs.
Corporate espionage carries a high cost. Often, firms don't realize there's a problem. Here are some ways to stop it.
We Americans love our celebrities. But where do love and admiration end and "celebrity worship" begin?
How can you tell if your doctor is an over-prescriber? Here are some tips on how to recognize and address the problem.
No matter how much you trust a financial pro, any one of them has the ability to rip you off. Here are the warning signs.
These are busy times in the shoplifting industry.
If you are considering real estate opportunities, you should also consider a cautionary tale from the last boom.
Here is a refresher on the most common scams and how to protect yourself.
If you want your life to be a little less conspicuous, here are some of the more common mistakes people make.
