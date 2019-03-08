The 10 highest-paid NCAA basketball coaches

With March Madness just around the corner, fans are gearing up for another exciting NCAA basketball tournament.

While college basketball may be fun and games for some, it's also a highly lucrative business, and college basketball coaches take home multi-million dollar paychecks.

In many cases, these contracts can make high-profile coaches at public universities the highest-paid government employees in their state. University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari makes almost $8 million a year, while the state's governor, Matt Bevin, makes closer to $138,012 a year.

USA Today compiled compensation information for the top-earning NCAA coaches in 2018, including bonuses and buyouts. Here are the highest-paid NCAA basketball coaches: