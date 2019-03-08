×

The 10 highest-paid NCAA basketball coaches

With March Madness just around the corner, fans are gearing up for another exciting NCAA basketball tournament.

While college basketball may be fun and games for some, it's also a highly lucrative business, and college basketball coaches take home multi-million dollar paychecks.

In many cases, these contracts can make high-profile coaches at public universities the highest-paid government employees in their state. University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari makes almost $8 million a year, while the state's governor, Matt Bevin, makes closer to $138,012 a year.

USA Today compiled compensation information for the top-earning NCAA coaches in 2018, including bonuses and buyouts. Here are the highest-paid NCAA basketball coaches:

10. Archie Miller

Head coach Archie Miller of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on during the game against the Montana State Bobcats at Assembly Hall on November 9, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers won 80-35.

School: Indiana University
Conference: Big Ten
Total pay: $3,200,000
School pay: $3,200,000
Max bonus: $1,035,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: N/A
School buyout as of 2018: $20,477,397

9. John Beilein

Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Villanova Wildcats in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

School: University of Michigan
Conference: Big Ten
Total pay: $3,370,000
School pay: $3,370,000
Max bonus: $250,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: $100,000
School buyout as of 2018: $5,000,000

8. Larry Krystkowiak

Head coach Larry Krystkowiak talks with Justin Bibbins #1 of the Utah Utes during the first half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 27, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona.

School: University of Utah
Conference: Pac-12
Total pay: $3,390,000
School pay: $3,390,000
Max bonus: $280,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: $80,000
School buyout as of 2018: $15,750,000

7. Bob Huggins

Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts in the second half against the Murray State Racers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on March 16, 2018 in San Diego, California.

School: West Virginia University
Conference: Big 12
Total pay: $3,760,000
School pay: $3,750,000
Max bonus: $640,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: $175,000
School buyout as of 2018: $11,015,000

6. Sean Miller

Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the NCAAB game against the Washington Huskies at McKale Center on February 07, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. The Huskies defeated the Wildcats 67-60.

School: University of Arizona
Conference: Pac-12
Total pay: $4,054,853
School pay: $3,654,853
Max bonus: $1,260,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: $290,000
School buyout as of 2018: $5,033,334

5. Tom Izzo

Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans talks with head coach Tom Izzo while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on February 24, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 77-70.

School: Michigan State University
Conference: Big Ten
Total pay: $4,359,979
School pay: $3,652,979
Max bonus: $350,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: $25,000
School buyout as of 2018: $5,216,388

4. Bill Self

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team against the Texas Longhorns at Allen Fieldhouse on January 14, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas.

School: University of Kansas
Conference: Big 12
Total pay: $4,954,877
School pay: $4,779,877
Max bonus: $525,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: $88,333
School buyout as of 2018: $16,156,000

3. Chris Holtmann

Head coach Chris Holtman of the Ohio State Buckeyes is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on February 10, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana.

School: Ohio State University
Conference: Big Ten
Total pay: $7,149,849
School pay: $7,149,849
Max bonus: $390,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: N/A
School buyout as of 2018: $19,575,000

2. John Calipari

Immanuel Quickley #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari discuss a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena on February 05, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky.

School: University of Kentucky
Conference: SEC
Total pay: $7,994,147
School pay: $7,450,000
Max bonus: $50,000
Bonuses paid as of 2018: $50,000
School buyout as of 2018: $30,000,000

1. Mike Krzyzewski

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils during their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 87-57.

School: Duke University
Conference: ACC
Total pay: $8,982,325
School pay: $8,982,325
Max bonus: N/A
Bonuses paid as of 2018: N/A
School buyout as of 2018: N/A

Mike Krzyzewski, also known as "Coach K" is the highest-paid college basketball coach in the U.S. according to USA Today. The Duke University coach reportedly made almost $9 million in 2018, more than double what he earned in 2011, $4,195,519, when he became Division I men's basketball's career wins leader.

Krzyzewski is the only coach from the ACC conference to crack the top 10, and Calipari is the only coach from the SEC. Four coaches from the Big Ten (Chris Holtmann, Tom Izzo, John Beilein and Archie Miller), two coaches from the Pac-12 (Sean Miller and Larry Krystkowiak) and two coaches from the Big 12 (Bill Self and Bob Huggins) made the list.

