American lawmakers want to create a $60 billion development finance institution that they believe will be a sustainable alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. » Read More
By: Eustance Huang
Some economists see prolonged tensions in trade relations between the U.S. and China, as others say America's trade deficit problem is "multilateral." » Read More
By: Dan Murphy
The threat of auto tariffs is back on the agenda, and Japan could be President Donald Trump's new "number one target," according to one expert. » Read More
By: Harini V
Experts predict issues pertaining to the rise of Chinese influence, sanctions on iranian oil and India's plan to build a deep water port in Afghanistan to be some the salient geopolitical concerns addressed during the ministerial meeting on Thursday between India and China. » Read More
Former consultant Geoffrey See has bet on North Korea's business potential for nearly a decade.
European business suffers from "promise fatigue" in China, the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China wrote in its latest paper.
Rolls Royce expects China will soon begin engine manufacturing for jumbo jets, Chairman Ian Davis said.
Most Asian indexes closed lower on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting.
Investors should look for high growth sectors when stock-picking, the head of Nikko Asset Management said.
Trump's policies won't benefit the U.S., said Fu Chengyu, a member of Beijing's top advisory body.
"The president's public remarks have been off," former diplomat Nicholas Burns says.
Amid a Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrencies, a major bitcoin conference has moved from Beijing to Hong Kong.
The U.S. military on Monday flew a pair of B-1B bombers and F-35 fighter jets in bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Defence Ministry said.
Decorated veteran Daniel Davis says he's "concerned" the U.S. is not backing down from threat of military action against North Korea.
Japanese billionaire Taizo Son, founder and CEO of Mistletoe, says Southeast Asian start-ups can leapfrog their peers in developed markets.
Iris Pang of ING Wholesale Banking says a "very big" uncertainty looms over the possible "qualitative" measures that could be taken by the Chinese in retaliation to any additional U.S. tariffs.
Mark Fitzgibbon of Nib says the company's tie-up with traditional Chinese medicine firm Tasly to sell insurance in China is a "very exciting opportunity."
Ron William, principal market strategist and founder of RW Market Advisory discusses the tech sector and the future of stocks like Tencent.