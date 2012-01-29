Didi Chuxing's ride-hitching service, Didi Hitch, will be suspended for a week. » Read More
From tax reform to international trade to foreign policy, Trump has pursued a high-risk, high-reward approach that advisers say can help produce results on longstanding problems — and that critics warn could trigger dangerous repercussions. » Read More
By: Ryan Browne
Huawei has teamed up with BTC.com to add the latter's bitcoin wallet to its new AppGallery. » Read More
By: Eunice Yoon
China is looking to boost its domestic production of soybeans to potentially become less reliant on U.S. farmers. » Read More
Shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce firms rose after Alibaba Group's earnings showed continued strength in Chinese consumer spending.
The Philippines, one of Asia's brightest economic spots, votes on Monday in an election that may hold the key to accelerating the country's development.
One big headwind could send Hong Kong's stubbornly high prices down as much as 20 percent over the next two years, Goldman said.
With Trump becoming the GOP's presumptive nominee, China is urging Americans to be "rational and objective".
Kim Jong Un is preparing North Korea for a rare political gathering known as the party congress, where he could announce major changes.
E-commerce giant reported growth despite weakness in China. So why aren't investors flocking to the stock?
China's biggest e-commerce company, Alibaba, said fourth-quarter revenue rose 39 percent, helped by growth in gross merchandise volume.
The China Caixin services PMI came in at 51.8 for April, continuing to show expansion, but marking a moderation from March's 52.2.
Family businesses in Asian emerging markets have long spearheaded economic development by being better providers of public goods than governments.
Australia's antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's planned $100 billion takeover of rival SABMiller.
Will China's market decline lead the U.S. to fall?
Markets may have punished the BOJ's surprise decision to stand pat on policy last week, but it was the right call, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said.
Australia unveiled a budget package high on new taxes but low on measures to boost sagging growth. Economists don’t seem that convinced.
To run the family business as a threesome took big adjustments for the Mouawad brothers but now they say there's no looking back.
Android has dominant market share in India, but until now it's been difficult for many consumers to buy digital goods.
Malaysia's finance ministry said it would dissolve the board of advisers at 1Malaysia Development Berhad following a parliamentary inquiry.
Antonio Fatas of INSEAD says Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is faced by uncertainty around the future of the global economy and Brexit.
Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank says rising oil prices will buy the new Malaysian government time to put "a more sustainable fiscal path" in place.
Chong Chou of Ostrum Asset Management Asia says mixed interpretations of "healthy realistic events" have contributed to volatility in the markets.