Google has teamed up with Orange via its venture capital fund, Orange Digital Ventures, to invest in start-ups.
Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 1.9 percent from 1.2 percent in April.
By: David Reid, Eamon Javers
By: David Reid, Eamon Javers

The United States is likely to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the EU Thursday, according to a source familiar with the decision.
By: David Reid
By: David Reid

Italian two-year yield falls sharply while stocks rise.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she cried a "little tear" when an exit poll revealed she had failed to win an overall majority in a June 8 snap election.
The European Central Bank is likely to signal in September that its 2.3 trillion euros bond-buying program would be gradually wound down next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Marcos Casarin, head of Latin America macro services at Oxford Economics, discusses the Colombian presidential election.
Andy Critchlow, head of energy news in EMEA at S&P Global Platts, discusses the oil market.
Juan Manuel Santos said war is legally, politically and practically “impossible.”