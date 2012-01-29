These streaming ‘disruptors’ have been busy picking up rights in certain territories, which in the U.K. has seen major blows to more traditional broadcasters including BT and Sky. » Read More
By: Silvia Amaro
Investor sentiment towards European banks could be about to change, an investment officer told CNBC on Wednesday. » Read More
By: Justina Crabtree
The news comes as India's Goods and Services Tax turns one year old on July 1. » Read More
European bourses traded in negative territory on Wednesday as optimism over earnings failed to offset concerns over trade tensions. » Read More
Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities, discusses the Fed's two-day policy meeting.
Francesco Starace discusses Enel’s first-half earnings.
James Gautrey, portfolio manager and global sector specialist at Schroders, discusses Apple earnings.