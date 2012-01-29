Shares in Europe are poised to start the week on a lower footing amid ongoing concerns over global trade. » Read More
By: Silvia Amaro
The majority of the Conservative Party still supports Theresa May.
Russia's cyber activities are a concern, but they're still a trade partner: Italian defense minister
By: Natasha Turak
The leading parties of Italy's new government have long advocated an end to Western sanctions on Russia and supported closer relations with the Kremlin.
By: Sam Meredith
The fiscal policies of the world's two largest economies could bring about a massive slowdown in global economic growth, according to Britain's top former bank regulator.
Elisabetta Trenta discusses tension between Italy and Europe over the country's fiscal policies.
Elisabetta Trenta discusses the biggest risks to Europe's national security, and the continent's shaky relationship with Russia.
Bruno Le Maire discusses the European Union's planned levy on the digital revenues of large companies operating in the continent.