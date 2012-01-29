Ireland is set to liberalize some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws after exit polls suggested a landslide vote for change in what was until recently one of Europe's most socially conservative countries. » Read More
|
By: Matt Clinch
Richard Branson, the 67-year-old British entrepreneur, says he's in a closely-fought race with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to get the first fare-paying passengers into space. » Read More
|
Markets fell on fears the incoming eurosceptic government will embark on a spending spree that will undermine fragile state finances. » Read More
|
By: Ryan Browne
Max Schrems' non-profit organization NOYB filed complaints against Google, Facebook and Facebook-owned services WhatsApp and Instagram. » Read More
Get the best of CNBC in your inbox
CNBC's Adam Reed discusses what's at stake for the two soccer clubs.
Marie Schneegans explains the thinking behind French app Workwell.
David Kenny, senior vice president of IBM's Watson and Cloud, discusses artificial intelligence with CNBC's Karen Tso.