Brazil's highly-polarized presidential election should be of little comfort to global investors, analysts told CNBC on Friday. » Read More
By: Silvia Amaro
Alexander Stubb, the Europhile former prime minister of Finland who has experience co-governing with populist parties, is now running to become the next Euroepan Commission president. » Read More
By: Reuters with CNBC
Unilever on Friday said its board had withdrawn its proposal to move to the Netherlands, after a growing tide of opposition by UK shareholders. » Read More
By: Silvia Amaro
Italy's anti-establishment government has announced its new strategy to financial policy: a "brave and responsible" initiative, but the European Union and the markets are yet to accept it. » Read More
Europe finished Friday's session on a negative note as investors digested the latest jobs report out of the U.S., while monitoring moves in the bond markets.
Brazil's upcoming presidential election is widely expected to be its most polarized vote since returning to democracy three decades ago.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's promise to "end austerity" is surprising, according to economist Jim O'Neill.
Italy should hold its promises and respect the Europe's fiscal rules, Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn told CNBC on Thursday.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is reportedly working on a proposal that could see her seek an all-U.K. customs union with the European Union, the Financial Times said.
When you visit Zhejiang, you witness ancient China meeting the modern day unlike anywhere else.
Jim Cramer warns investors not to take market pessimists too seriously when they warn that financial trouble overseas could affect U.S. stocks.
Russia has "benefited tremendously" from its co-operation with OPEC over recent months, the head of Russia's investment fund said Wednesday, but rising oil prices are quickly becoming a concern.
Russia has no desire to be a "monopoly" when it comes to supplying gas to European consumers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
The yield on the 10-year Italian bond fell 3.31 percent at about 7.40 a.m. London time.
The British prime minister gave a speech Wednesday designed to boost confidence in the U.K.'s future once it leaves the European Union.
European stocks posted solid gains by the end of Wednesday's trade, as market players kept a close eye on Italian politics and concerns surrounding global trade showed signs of waning.
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveiled its first full-size passenger capsule in Cadiz, Spain, on Tuesday.
The big event at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday will be the appearance of May's rival, and contender for leadership of the party and the nation, Boris Johnson.
A six-year review clause in the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will "definitely" become a hot-button election issue over the coming years, a market expert told CNBC on Tuesday.
Expect much confrontation between China and the United States until they reach an agreement on trade, noted investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Tuesday.
Carlos Caicedo, associate director for Latin America at IHS’ country risk team, discusses Brazil’s upcoming general election.