Brazil's upcoming presidential election is widely expected to be its most polarized vote since returning to democracy three decades ago. » Read More
By: Holly Ellyatt
British Prime Minister Theresa May's promise to "end austerity" is surprising, according to economist Jim O'Neill. » Read More
By: Silvia Amaro
Italy should hold its promises and respect the Europe's fiscal rules, Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn told CNBC on Thursday. » Read More
By: Holly Ellyatt
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is reportedly working on a proposal that could see her seek an all-U.K. customs union with the European Union, the Financial Times said. » Read More
When you visit Zhejiang, you witness ancient China meeting the modern day unlike anywhere else.
Jim Cramer warns investors not to take market pessimists too seriously when they warn that financial trouble overseas could affect U.S. stocks.
Russia has "benefited tremendously" from its co-operation with OPEC over recent months, the head of Russia's investment fund said Wednesday, but rising oil prices are quickly becoming a concern.
Russia has no desire to be a "monopoly" when it comes to supplying gas to European consumers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
The yield on the 10-year Italian bond fell 3.31 percent at about 7.40 a.m. London time.
The British prime minister gave a speech Wednesday designed to boost confidence in the U.K.'s future once it leaves the European Union.
European stocks posted solid gains by the end of Wednesday's trade, as market players kept a close eye on Italian politics and concerns surrounding global trade showed signs of waning.
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveiled its first full-size passenger capsule in Cadiz, Spain, on Tuesday.
The big event at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday will be the appearance of May's rival, and contender for leadership of the party and the nation, Boris Johnson.
A six-year review clause in the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will "definitely" become a hot-button election issue over the coming years, a market expert told CNBC on Tuesday.
Expect much confrontation between China and the United States until they reach an agreement on trade, noted investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Tuesday.
Hunt had prompted a controversy after he said Sunday that the EU was acting like the Soviet Union in trying to prevent members like the U.K. leaving the bloc.
Claudio Borghi, who leads the economic policy of the ruling Lega party, cast doubt over Italy's membership of the single currency on national radio Tuesday.
But perhaps the mood music is changing for mining stocks.
European stocks finished Tuesday's session deep in the red.
Greece could be about to start another fight with its creditors and the financial markets.
WPP's Lindsay Pattison and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director at UN Women tells MMM about how they plan to tackle gender equality in industry and the wider society
Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn discusses the U.K.’s planned withdrawal from the European Union.
Gerard Mestrallet said French President Emmanuel Macron is committed to economic reform.