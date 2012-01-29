Ferrari's stock led the pan-European Stoxx 600 and the autos sector. » Read More
|
By: David Reid
Shareholders have ousted the previous board, dominated by French conglomerate Vivendi. » Read More
|
By: Ryan Browne
Amazon said that the driver in question would no longer deliver its packages. » Read More
|
By: Sam Meredith
The Iran nuclear deal is on the brink of collapse, yet oil traders continue to underestimate the impact of a fast-approaching supply shock. » Read More
The announcement puts a dampener for now on mergers and acquisitions in the European airline market.
No Nobel Prize for literature will be given this year, following a scandal over sexual misconduct allegations.
Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said its profit in the first three months rose 8.6 percent to top forecasts.
BNP Paribas reported a 17 percent fall in net income during the first quarter of the year, highlighting "lackluster" trading activity in Europe.
Societe Generale reported first-quarter net income that beat market expectations on Friday, but the French bank highlighted two major headwinds that led to disappointing revenue numbers across different divisions.
European shares closed higher Friday as investors monitored trade talks between the U.S. and China and digested key economic data.
The European Union warns it could link future budgets to how democratic countries are
Counterfeit goods remain a big problem for global retailers, especially in Asia, the chief executive officer of Adidas told CNBC Thursday.
Luxembourg's finance minister believes that Europe should consult with the United States before going ahead with any taxation plans on large digital firms like Google.
There is no precedent in the euro zone to address the debt pile of a bailed-out county and that's why the discussions on Greek debt are taking so long, the Luxembourg finance minister told CNBC.
European equities closed lower Thursday as investors monitored inflation data, U.S.-China trade talks and new earnings reports.
Huw Van Steenis is a former Schroders and Morgan Stanley banking analyst.
Sky lost out on the rights to screen the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid from this summer until the end of the 2020/21 season.
The performance of China is linked as a longer-term headwind for Europe.
Basque militant group ETA is disbanding.
Think tank warns that the creation of a European finance minister would add little value to fiscal policy
To some marketing is the fluffy side of sales, but Brad Rencher says it's all changing. MMM caught up with him at London's Adobe Summit.
Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish is a "telecom star" and must remain, Simon Gillham, member of the management board at Vivendi, said.
Tony Fratto, founding partner at Hamilton Place Strategies, discusses ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.