Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, explained that regulators want to ensure the e-commerce giant isn't using that data to replicate products and cannibalize sales from sellers on its platform. » Read More
|
By: Sam Meredith
OPEC producers and President Donald Trump are both embracing a "show me" attitude to energy market uncertainty, analysts told CNBC on Friday, as traders speculate about the possibility of $100 a barrel before year-end. » Read More
|
By: Silvia Amaro
The leftist Five Star Movement and the right-wing Lega agreed Thursday night on a 2.4 percent deficit target for 2019. » Read More
|
European markets were hit hard on Friday, as investors reacted to political turmoil in Europe and overseas. » Read More
President Donald Trump's sustained bid to sanction Iranian crude exports could trigger a dramatic shortfall in global supply, strategists told CNBC on Thursday, amid renewed worries oil prices could soon rally up to triple digits.
Growing divisions between the U.S. and its traditional allies have seen the EU find common cause with Russia and China on issues like the Iran deal and trade tariffs.
The U.K.'s exit from the European Union, scheduled to occur in March, is at a critical moment as negotiators try to conclude talks before November.
Markets have been nervous about Rome's spending plans since Italian voters elected a populist government in the spring.
When you visit Zhejiang, you witness ancient China meeting the modern day unlike anywhere else.
The euro was under pressure on Thursday morning after media reports suggested that Italy could announce a deficit of 2.4 percent for 2019.
European stocks bounced back Thursday, as investors shook off concerns around trade and political uncertainty.
Markets have been nervous about new spending plans in Italy, following a general election that led to a populist government.
The governments of Turkey's Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have become closer of late, and now have their shared anger at U.S. financial sanctions to bond over.
European countries have failed to address financial crime and it is time to take action, the Latvian finance minister told CNBC Wednesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's position is looking weaker-than-ever and German business leaders are worried about it.
European stocks edged up on Wednesday, as investors focused on the September Federal Reserve decision.
The mechanism, called a "special purpose vehicle," would aim to "assist and reassure economic operators pursuing legitimate business with Iran," according to a joint statement released by the Iranian nuclear deal's remaining members.
The warning follows a no-deal contingency plan outlined by the U.K. government.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that a Brexit agreement between the European Union and the U.K. is possible in October, but it is not yet clear what the British government wants.
German regulators have ordered Deutsche Bank to take internal actions to prevent money laundering, a few weeks after a scandal erupted in Danske Bank.
Get the best of CNBC in your inbox
Ken Costa says the U.K. will continue to be an innovation hub for fintech and other technology post-Brexit.
Herman Wang¸senior writer at S&P Global Platts, discusses the oil market.
Bill Dinning, head of investment strategy at Waverton Investment Management, discusses trade tensions between the U.S. and others and America’s economy.