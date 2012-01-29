Jim Cramer warns Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could hurt the booming economy if the Fed continues raising interest rates. » Read More
|
Bianco Research's James Bianco doesn't believe the economy can withstand a string of new rate hikes. » Read More
|
By: Elizabeth Gurdus
Jim Cramer says a combination of tariffs and a Federal Reserve under attack caused Wednesday's dramatic sell-off and asks investors not to be rash. » Read More
|
By: Elizabeth Gurdus
Jim Cramer warns that with the Federal Reserve and the president on opposite sides when it comes to the U.S. economy, the real losers are investors. » Read More
Gains from the new agreement are seen as "too small and too far in the future to help dairy farmers," the Chicago Fed reported in a periodic report on economic conditions across the Fed's many districts.
CNBC's Jim Cramer chastises Trump for "poking fun" at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a Wall Street Journal interview.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan becomes the latest central banker to say it's time to let the economy run on its own.
Target boss Brian Cornell does not see cracks in consumer confidence despite the stock market tumble since the summer.
President Donald Trump accused Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of endangering the U.S. economy by raising interest rates, according to The Wall Street Journal.
If there's a case to be made for the Fed to hold fire on interest rate hikes, it's happening now in the housing market and the stocks that track the industry.
Dan Arbess points to stocks being fairly cheap and tech stocks as reasons to be optimistic as others worry about an economic slowdown.
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who has reached legend status in the world of central banking, isn't optimistic about current conditions.
Jim Cramer says the Federal Reserve won't "blink" on its planned interest rate hikes if the chairman doesn't consider the action in the stock market.
"We're sitting here with a Goldilocks economy, and nobody wants it to be damaged by the increase in interest rates," says The Conference Board's Steve Odland.
"It's going to be one and done in December," Jim Cramer says.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed lower on Monday as shares of big banks fell broadly. Worries about a deluge of corporate earnings reports coming this week and rising geopolitical tensions also dampened investor sentiment.
Yields are at their highest level in seven years. One veteran investor says an economy running hot could lead to rates far higher.
Jim Cramer outlines why the industrial giant is getting beaten down by the bears in an aggressive-Fed environment.
Jim Cramer emphasizes the power of Silicon Valley when it comes to countering inflation in the workforce.
Jim Cramer prepares for what he thinks may be the "toughest" earnings week yet and issues a warning about companies with links to China trade or the Federal Reserve.
Get the best of CNBC in your inbox