Global Investing Hot Spots

Bonds are in a bear market due to rising rates. Stocks are falling due to, yes, rising rates. What's left? Cash. » Read More
|
By: Rebecca Fannin, special to CNBC.com
Several Chinese tech unicorns are angling to go public in 2018. Investors are sizing up prospects as exchanges compete for listings. » Read More
|
By: Eric Rosenbaum
Blockchain ETFs are drawing attention for the money they're raising from investors, but a robotics ETF is blowing away the competition. » Read More
Investors with more than $1 million in a brokerage account they trade remain bullish on US economy, but plan to invest overseas more.
The world's top stock market is in Argentina, with a 77 percent gain in 2017 and a businessman-president, Mauricio Macri, in control.
Now market experts are worrying about moves by President Donald Trump in 2018 that could upend the bull run in emerging markets.
A trade war with China or a shakeup in the White House are among issues that can spook the markets in 2018.
Investing in five of the worst-performing stock markets around the globe has beaten international benchmarks — by a lot.
Investors added hundreds of billions to international stocks in 2017. The best way to capture global growth is with broad ETFs.
The SEC and ETF firms can't agree on a bitcoin fund, but in Sweden, bitcoin exchange-traded products launched years ago.
China's private fund industry is growing rapidly as the country's wealthy increasingly turn toward money managers.
Central banks are experimenting with their own versions of cryptocurrency. Experts weigh in on how this will shape the market's future.
Remember life before the internet? If you are nostalgic, check out the MSCI EAFE Index. It's boomed, but not built to last.
The chance of a stock market correction is now 70%, according to Vanguard, which is 30% higher than normal.
President Emmanuel Macron wants to see a boom in French technology start-ups. If he doesn't succeed, its economy may be left behind.
Vanguard says investors should expect a return of 4 percent to 6 percent on stocks, its most cautious outlook in the post-crisis period.
The market's hyper focus on bitcoin is causing investors to miss a much better long-term bet on global transformation: renewable energy.
Chinese traders on the Shanghai Futures Exchange are increasingly influencing the price for copper rather than on the London Metal Exchange.
Norway's trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund is proposing to drop oil and gas companies from its benchmark index.
Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass says foreign investors are readying to pour billions into Greece in a variety of sectors in 2018.
Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.
Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.
A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.